Jerami Grant and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Washington Wizards on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Grant put up 22 points, four assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 109-104 win against the Suns.

Let's look at Grant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.7 22.7 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 3.3 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.0 PRA -- 29 29 PR -- 26.6 26 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.7



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Wizards

Grant is responsible for taking 15.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.9 per game.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's Trail Blazers average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 105.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 126.8 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards are last in the league, conceding 49.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 30.3 per game, worst in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have given up 13 makes per contest, 17th in the NBA.

Jerami Grant vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 36 10 8 3 1 0 1

