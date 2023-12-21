Malcolm Brogdon plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brogdon, in his last game, had 14 points and four assists in a 109-104 win over the Suns.

Below, we look at Brogdon's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.5 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 2.8 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.4 PRA -- 24.4 22 PR -- 19 16.6 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Wizards

Brogdon has taken 13.3 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 10.7% and 10.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brogdon's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.9 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 25th in possessions per game with 102.7.

Giving up 126.8 points per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Wizards have conceded 49.1 rebounds per game, which is worst in the league.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are last in the league, giving up 30.3 per game.

The Wizards are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 23 13 3 2 1 0 0 11/27/2022 23 17 6 4 3 0 0 10/30/2022 23 23 2 4 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.