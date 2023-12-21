Running back rankings are available here, to help you make the best calls on your NFL fantasy roster going into Week 16.

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 16

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 353.1 25.2 17.4 4.9 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 255.7 18.3 14.1 2.2 Travis Etienne Jaguars 236.8 16.9 16.4 4.4 Rachaad White Buccaneers 226.3 16.2 15.9 3.9 Alvin Kamara Saints 217.6 19.8 14.6 7.1 Joe Mixon Bengals 214.6 15.3 15.1 3.9 James Cook Bills 214.1 15.3 13.4 3.4 Kyren Williams Rams 208.5 20.9 18.6 4.6 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 203.8 17.0 11.6 5 Derrick Henry Titans 199.8 14.3 16.4 2.4 Tony Pollard Cowboys 194.8 13.9 14.8 4.4 Breece Hall Jets 190.8 13.6 10.9 4.9 Bijan Robinson Falcons 189.4 13.5 12.6 4.6 Joshua Jacobs Raiders 181.1 13.9 17.9 4.2 D'Andre Swift Eagles 176.5 12.6 14.0 3.4 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 176.0 13.5 12.3 2.8 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 173.8 14.5 14.7 3.2 Saquon Barkley Giants 171.3 15.6 17.6 4.2 Jerome Ford Browns 170.6 12.2 12.4 3.9 David Montgomery Lions 169.8 15.4 16.2 1.9 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 167.2 13.9 14.7 2.6 Zack Moss Colts 166.6 12.8 13.6 2.8 Gus Edwards Ravens 159.4 11.4 11.6 0.9 Jaylen Warren Steelers 158.2 11.3 8.5 4.2 Austin Ekeler Chargers 157.9 14.4 12.8 5.5 Devon Achane Dolphins 149.8 18.7 9.0 3.5 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 148.1 10.6 13.4 2.6 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 145.7 12.1 13.0 4.2 Javonte Williams Broncos 139.0 10.7 14.0 3.3 Najee Harris Steelers 133.2 9.5 13.1 2.4 Devin Singletary Texans 132.9 9.5 11.9 2.2 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 128.9 9.2 10.4 3.2 Alexander Mattison Vikings 124.4 9.6 12.9 3.2 James Conner Cardinals 122.6 12.3 14.3 2.3 Tyjae Spears Titans 113.6 8.1 5.9 3.9 A.J. Dillon Packers 107.7 8.3 12.6 2.2 Antonio Gibson Commanders 105.0 8.1 3.8 3.8 Samaje Perine Broncos 103.8 7.4 3.2 3.2 Jonathan Taylor Colts 101.1 14.4 14.3 2.7 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 99.6 7.1 11.9 1.3 Kareem Hunt Browns 98.3 8.2 9.8 1.2 D'Onta Foreman Bears 91.2 10.1 12.1 1.8 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 88.4 6.8 7.6 2.4 Aaron Jones Packers 87.3 10.9 9.9 4.2 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 85.5 6.1 4.1 2 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs 84.4 7.0 1.8 2.7 Latavius Murray Bills 82.9 5.9 5.6 1.5 Miles Sanders Panthers 79.8 6.1 9.3 2.8 Rico Dowdle Cowboys 78.1 5.6 5.6 1.1 Roschon Johnson Bears 76.9 6.4 5.0 2.8

This Week's Games

