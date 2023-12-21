Can we count on Nikita Zadorov finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zadorov stats and insights

Zadorov has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Zadorov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are giving up 94 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zadorov recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.