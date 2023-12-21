Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 21?
Can we count on Nikita Zadorov finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- Zadorov has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in two games versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Zadorov has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are giving up 94 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Zadorov recent games
Canucks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
