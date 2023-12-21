Should you wager on Nils Aman to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Aman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Aman has zero points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 94 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Aman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:34 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 4-3 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:21 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:28 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:35 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-3

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

