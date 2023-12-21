Can we count on Nils Hoglander scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

In 10 of 31 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

He has a 23.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:46 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:00 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:54 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:38 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

