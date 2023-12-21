When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Noah Juulsen score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

  • Juulsen is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:04 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-1

Canucks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

