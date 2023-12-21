On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Phillip Di Giuseppe going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

Di Giuseppe has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:56 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:06 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:51 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 2-0 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:23 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Away W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.