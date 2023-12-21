Will Pius Suter score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

  • Suter has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • Suter has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Suter averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 13:34 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-0
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

