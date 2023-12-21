Will Pius Suter Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 21?
Will Pius Suter score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Suter stats and insights
- Suter has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- Suter has scored one goal on the power play.
- Suter averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Suter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|13:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:42
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|19:42
|Away
|W 10-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.