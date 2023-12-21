Will Pius Suter score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pius Suter score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suter stats and insights

Suter has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Suter has scored one goal on the power play.

Suter averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 13:34 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-0 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:42 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 10-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.