The Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes among them, face the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Considering a wager on Hughes in the Canucks-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Quinn Hughes vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 24:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +25).

Hughes has scored a goal in eight of 33 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hughes has a point in 22 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points 10 times.

In 18 of 33 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 94 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 4 41 Points 3 9 Goals 0 32 Assists 3

