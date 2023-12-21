When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Sam Lafferty find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafferty stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Lafferty has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Lafferty has no points on the power play.

Lafferty's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Lafferty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:12 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:34 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 12:34 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Home L 4-1

Canucks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

