The Western Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Dallas Stars (18-8-4), host the second-ranked unit from the conference, the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-2), on Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks have put up a 7-2-1 record during their past 10 contests. They have scored 34 total goals (four power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 12.1%) while giving up 23 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Thursday's game.

Canucks vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final tally of Stars 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Stars Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 22-9-2 record this season and are 1-2-3 in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 11 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 13 points.

This season the Canucks recorded just one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.

Vancouver has four points (2-3-0) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Canucks have scored three or more goals 25 times, earning 41 points from those matchups (20-4-1).

This season, Vancouver has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 7-2-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vancouver is 10-4-2 (22 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 22 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 5th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.79 1st 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 2.42 2nd 26th 29.4 Shots 28.2 28th 20th 31.3 Shots Allowed 29.9 14th 10th 23.33% Power Play % 24.79% 7th 2nd 86.73% Penalty Kill % 76.47% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.