The Washington Wizards (4-22) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) after losing six straight road games. The Trail Blazers are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 240.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Trail Blazers -3.5 240.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland's games have had a combined total of more than 240.5 points twice this season (in 26 outings).

Portland has had an average of 221.8 points in its games this season, 18.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Trail Blazers' ATS record is 13-13-0 this season.

Portland lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

Portland has played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Trail Blazers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Trail Blazers 2 7.7% 107.7 224.7 114.2 241 224.5 Wizards 16 61.5% 117 224.7 126.8 241 239.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over their last 10 contests.

Five of Trail Blazers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Portland sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-8-0) than it does in away games (9-5-0).

The Trail Blazers put up 107.7 points per game, 19.1 fewer points than the 126.8 the Wizards allow.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 13-13 0-1 12-14 Wizards 13-13 10-12 17-9

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Point Insights

Trail Blazers Wizards 107.7 Points Scored (PG) 117 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-7 0-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-12 114.2 Points Allowed (PG) 126.8 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 10-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 7-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.