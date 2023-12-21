The Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including Shaedon Sharpe, as they ready for their Thursday, December 21 game against the Washington Wizards (4-22) at Moda Center, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers won their most recent game 109-104 against the Suns on Tuesday. Anfernee Simons totaled 23 points, three rebounds and seven assists for the Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Shaedon Sharpe SG Questionable Adductor 16.8 5.3 3.3

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Johnny Davis: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet: Out (Rib), Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

