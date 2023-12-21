The Washington Wizards (4-22) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) after losing six road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

Portland has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 30th.

The 107.7 points per game the Trail Blazers score are 19.1 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Trail Blazers are posting 1.5 fewer points per game (106.9) than they are in away games (108.4).

Portland is allowing 115.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 more points than it is allowing away from home (113.3).

The Trail Blazers are averaging 12.4 treys per game, which is 0.6 more than they're averaging away from home (11.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 33.1% in home games and 36.3% away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries