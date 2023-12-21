Jerami Grant and Kyle Kuzma are two players to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) and the Washington Wizards (4-22) meet at Moda Center on Thursday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2

ROOT Sports NW, MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers topped the Suns on Tuesday, 109-104. Anfernee Simons scored a team-high 23 points (and chipped in seven assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 23 3 7 1 0 2 Jerami Grant 22 1 4 0 2 3 Deandre Ayton 16 15 3 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game.

Grant's numbers for the season are 22.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Deandre Ayton is putting up 12.6 points, 1.5 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 15.5 points, 5.4 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 4.8 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field.

Watch Sharpe, Kuzma and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 16.5 5.3 3.6 0.9 0.1 2.5 Anfernee Simons 18.5 2.2 4.2 0.6 0.1 2.1 Scoot Henderson 12.9 2.8 4.3 0.5 0.3 1.1 Jerami Grant 13.5 2.5 1.7 0.3 0.7 1.3 Toumani Camara 9.1 5.4 0.8 1.4 0.4 1.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.