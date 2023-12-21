The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Myers find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

  • In two of 33 games this season, Myers has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Myers' shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 94 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:40 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:27 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:12 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:01 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:40 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:02 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 4-1

Canucks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

