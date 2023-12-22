Anchorage, AK High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Anchorage, Alaska, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Anchorage, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palmer High School at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AKT on December 22
- Location: Anchorage, AK
