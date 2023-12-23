Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to bet on Wennberg's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Wennberg has a goal in four of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in 13 of 34 games this season, Wennberg has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Wennberg has an assist in nine of 34 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Wennberg goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 108 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-25) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 34 Games 4 13 Points 2 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.