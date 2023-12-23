Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 23?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Kuzmenko light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- Kuzmenko has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted four shots in three games versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Kuzmenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 3-1
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
