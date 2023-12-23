The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Kuzmenko light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

  • Kuzmenko has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted four shots in three games versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Kuzmenko's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:50 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 4-1
11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

