Andrei Kuzmenko will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks meet on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kuzmenko available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 12:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Kuzmenko has a goal in six of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kuzmenko has a point in 14 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kuzmenko has an assist in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 130 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team's -61 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 29 Games 7 17 Points 9 6 Goals 4 11 Assists 5

