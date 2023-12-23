Anfernee Simons and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be matching up versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Simons had 41 points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-117 loss against the Wizards.

Below we will look at Simons' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 25.5 27.1 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 Assists 6.5 5.9 PRA -- 36.1 PR -- 30.2 3PM 3.5 3.3



Anfernee Simons Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Simons has made 9.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 8.9 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 25th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116.1 points per game.

Allowing 43.6 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are seventh in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per game.

The Warriors are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 36 24 3 7 0 0 1 12/6/2023 37 28 1 4 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.