When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Brian Dumoulin light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.7 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

