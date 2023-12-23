Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 23?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brock Boeser a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Boeser stats and insights
- Boeser has scored in 15 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.
- He has attempted 13 shots in three games against the Sharks this season, and has scored four goals.
- Boeser has picked up nine goals and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 24.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|3
|3
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|20:19
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|20:29
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:39
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.