The Vancouver Canucks, Brock Boeser among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Boeser are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brock Boeser vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Boeser has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 18:44 on the ice per game.

In Boeser's 34 games played this season he's scored in 15 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boeser has a point in 24 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points nine times.

Boeser has an assist in 13 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Boeser's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-61).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 34 Games 7 38 Points 9 24 Goals 5 14 Assists 4

