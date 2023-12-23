The Vancouver Canucks will host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, December 23, with the Sharks having lost four consecutive games.

You can turn on NBCS-CA and ESPN+ to see the Sharks look to hold off the Canucks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2023 Sharks Canucks 4-3 SJ 11/20/2023 Canucks Sharks 3-1 VAN 11/2/2023 Sharks Canucks 10-1 VAN

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 84 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank fifth.

The Canucks lead the league with 128 total goals (3.8 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 34 15 31 46 17 18 54.2% Quinn Hughes 34 9 33 42 24 19 - Elias Pettersson 34 13 28 41 13 19 49% Brock Boeser 34 24 14 38 12 12 41.7% Filip Hronek 34 2 27 29 26 8 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks give up 3.9 goals per game (130 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks have 69 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Sharks have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Sharks have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals over that span.

Sharks Key Players