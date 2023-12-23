How to Watch the Canucks vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks will host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, December 23, with the Sharks having lost four consecutive games.
You can turn on NBCS-CA and ESPN+ to see the Sharks look to hold off the Canucks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info
Canucks vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sharks
|Canucks
|4-3 SJ
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|Sharks
|3-1 VAN
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|Canucks
|10-1 VAN
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 84 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Canucks lead the league with 128 total goals (3.8 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|34
|15
|31
|46
|17
|18
|54.2%
|Quinn Hughes
|34
|9
|33
|42
|24
|19
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|34
|13
|28
|41
|13
|19
|49%
|Brock Boeser
|34
|24
|14
|38
|12
|12
|41.7%
|Filip Hronek
|34
|2
|27
|29
|26
|8
|-
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks give up 3.9 goals per game (130 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Sharks have 69 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Sharks have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Sharks have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 33 goals over that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|32
|11
|15
|26
|9
|22
|56.8%
|Mikael Granlund
|26
|3
|18
|21
|12
|17
|48%
|William Eklund
|32
|7
|9
|16
|10
|12
|28.1%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|33
|8
|5
|13
|12
|14
|43.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|32
|8
|4
|12
|7
|12
|36.8%
