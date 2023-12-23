The Vancouver Canucks (22-9-3) are heavy home favorites (-300 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (9-21-3, +240 moneyline odds). Saturday's outing begins at 10:00 PM ET from Rogers Arena on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In 22 of 34 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

The Canucks have gone 12-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Sharks have nine wins in the 33 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver has had moneyline odds set at -300 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

San Jose has won four of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +240 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 8-2 6-4-0 6.6 3.60 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.60 2.30 4 12.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-3 7-3-0 6.2 3.30 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.30 3.70 6 30.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

