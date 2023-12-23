The San Jose Sharks (9-21-3) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks (22-9-3) on the road on Saturday, December 23 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.

The Canucks are 7-1-2 over the last 10 contests, scoring 36 total goals (four power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 12.1%). They have allowed 23 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-300)

Canucks (-300) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 22-9-3 record overall, with a 1-3-4 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Vancouver has 14 points (6-4-2) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Canucks recorded only one goal, they finished 0-1-1.

Vancouver has scored two goals in five games this season (2-3-0 record, four points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals 26 times, and are 20-4-2 in those games (to record 42 points).

In the 10 games when Vancouver has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 15 points after finishing 7-2-1.

When it has outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 10-4-2 (22 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in 17 games. The Canucks went 11-5-1 in those contests (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 1st 3.76 Goals Scored 2.09 32nd 2nd 2.47 Goals Allowed 3.94 32nd 28th 28 Shots 25.7 32nd 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 35.9 32nd 7th 24.17% Power Play % 20.93% 16th 23rd 77.14% Penalty Kill % 72.81% 28th

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

