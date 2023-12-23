Quinn Hughes and Mikael Granlund are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Vancouver Canucks face the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller has been vital to Vancouver this season, collecting 46 points in 34 games.

Through 34 games, Hughes has scored nine goals and picked up 33 assists.

Elias Pettersson has posted 13 goals and 28 assists for Vancouver.

Casey DeSmith's record is 6-2-2. He has given up 25 goals (2.44 goals against average) and made 287 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Tomas Hertl's 11 goals and 15 assists in 32 games give him 26 points on the season.

Granlund's 21 points this season, including three goals and 18 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for San Jose.

This season, William Eklund has seven goals and nine assists for Vancouver.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has an .899 save percentage (44th in the league), with 411 total saves, while allowing 46 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has put up a 5-8-1 record between the posts for San Jose this season.

Canucks vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 1st 3.76 Goals Scored 2.09 32nd 2nd 2.47 Goals Allowed 3.94 32nd 28th 28 Shots 25.7 32nd 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 35.9 32nd 8th 24.17% Power Play % 20.93% 16th 23rd 77.14% Penalty Kill % 72.81% 28th

