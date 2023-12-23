The Vancouver Canucks (22-9-3) host the San Jose Sharks (9-21-3, losers of four straight) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, December 23 begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-300) Sharks (+240) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have a 12-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vancouver has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Vancouver and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 22 of 34 games this season.

Canucks vs Sharks Additional Info

Canucks vs. Sharks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 128 (1st) Goals 69 (32nd) 84 (5th) Goals Allowed 130 (32nd) 29 (6th) Power Play Goals 18 (22nd) 24 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (30th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver has an 8-2-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 7-1-2 overall.

In its past 10 games, Vancouver went over six times.

The average amount of goals in the Canucks' past 10 games is 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks' goals per game average is 0.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Canucks rank first in the league with 128 total goals this season, averaging 3.8 per game.

The Canucks have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 84 (only 2.5 per game).

The team's goal differential (+44) paces the NHL this season .

