J.T. Miller and Tomas Hertl are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks square off at Rogers Arena on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Canucks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has scored 46 points in 34 games (15 goals and 31 assists).

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 1

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

Quinn Hughes has racked up 42 points (1.2 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 33 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Predators Dec. 19 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 28 assists for Vancouver.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 19 1 1 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 7 vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Hertl has recorded 11 goals and 15 assists in 32 games for San Jose, good for 26 points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Dec. 17 2 0 2 5 at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 0 0 2

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Mikael Granlund is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with 21 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 18 assists in 26 games.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 1 1 4

