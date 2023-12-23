Conor Garland and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a wager on Garland in the Canucks-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Conor Garland vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland has averaged 13:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Garland has a goal in three of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Garland has a point in 11 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

In 10 of 34 games this season, Garland has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Garland's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Garland has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Garland Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 130 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's -61 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 34 Games 7 14 Points 4 3 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.