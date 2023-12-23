When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Dakota Joshua light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

In seven of 33 games this season, Joshua has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in three games (one shot).

Joshua has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 130 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:04 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:09 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:39 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 15:44 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:12 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

