The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Devin Shore score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

  • Shore has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Shore has no points on the power play.
  • Shore averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:00 Away W 2-1
12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:44 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:35 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:46 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:50 Away L 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

