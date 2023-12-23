The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Elias Pettersson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • In 11 of 34 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In three games against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
  • On the power play, Pettersson has accumulated five goals and 11 assists.
  • Pettersson's shooting percentage is 14.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:58 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:08 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:08 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:45 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:37 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:56 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

