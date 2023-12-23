The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Elias Pettersson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

In 11 of 34 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In three games against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.

On the power play, Pettersson has accumulated five goals and 11 assists.

Pettersson's shooting percentage is 14.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:58 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:08 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:08 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:45 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:37 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 1 1 20:56 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

