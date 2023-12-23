The Vancouver Canucks, with Elias Pettersson, take the ice Saturday against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Pettersson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson has averaged 19:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Pettersson has scored a goal in 11 of 34 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 23 of 34 games this year, Pettersson has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 34 games this year, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Pettersson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 61.7% chance of Pettersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -61 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 34 Games 7 41 Points 10 13 Goals 3 28 Assists 7

