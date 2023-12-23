Should you bet on Filip Hronek to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

In two of 34 games this season, Hronek has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In three games against the Sharks this season, he has scored one goal on 10 shots.

He has two goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Hronek's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:41 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:18 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:57 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:48 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:44 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:54 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:32 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

