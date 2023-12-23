Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will face the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Does a bet on Hronek intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Filip Hronek vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is +21.

Hronek has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 34 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hronek has a point in 23 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Hronek has an assist in 22 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Hronek has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Hronek Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 130 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-61).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 34 Games 6 29 Points 6 2 Goals 2 27 Assists 4

