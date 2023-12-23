Will Ilya Mikheyev Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 23?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ilya Mikheyev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikheyev stats and insights
- In nine of 30 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal against the Sharks this season in three games (seven shots).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 16.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 130 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Mikheyev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|14:17
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:41
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 4-3
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
