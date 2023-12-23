Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a bet on Mikheyev in the Canucks-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev has averaged 14:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Mikheyev has scored a goal in nine of 30 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 15 of 30 games this year, Mikheyev has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Mikheyev has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 30 games played, including multiple assists once.

Mikheyev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Mikheyev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-61).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 30 Games 6 19 Points 8 10 Goals 4 9 Assists 4

