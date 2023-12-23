J.T. Miller will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks meet on Saturday at Rogers Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Miller against the Sharks, we have plenty of info to help.

J.T. Miller vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 19:49 on the ice per game.

In 15 of 34 games this year, Miller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Miller has a point in 25 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points 14 times.

Miller has an assist in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability that Miller goes over his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

Miller Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-61) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 34 Games 7 46 Points 11 15 Goals 3 31 Assists 8

