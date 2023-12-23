The Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant included, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 118-117 loss versus the Wizards, Grant put up 20 points and four assists.

Now let's break down Grant's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.6 23.3 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.5 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.3 PRA -- 28.9 30.1 PR -- 26.4 26.8 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.0



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 15.8% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.8 per contest.

He's taken 6.2 threes per game, or 15.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Grant's Trail Blazers average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 116.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Warriors are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Jerami Grant vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2023 41 30 7 6 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.