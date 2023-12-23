On Saturday, NBA action will see Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (14-14) hosting Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (7-20) at Chase Center, with the matchup beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center

Jerami Grant vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 730.1 1027.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 31.7 39.5 Fantasy Rank 22 51

Jerami Grant vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers put up 108.0 points per game (29th in league) while allowing 114.3 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -169 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

Portland comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It collects 41.4 rebounds per game (25th in league) compared to its opponents' 44.9.

The Trail Blazers knock down 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) while shooting 35.1% from deep (24th in NBA). They are making 1.4 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.7 per game at 33.1%.

Portland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.7 per game (26th in league) and force 15.1 (third in NBA).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Curry is averaging 28.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

The Warriors have a +23 scoring differential, putting up 116.9 points per game (11th in the league) and giving up 116.1 (20th in the NBA).

Golden State averages 47.7 rebounds per game (first in the league) while allowing 43.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

The Warriors make 2.7 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.1 (fourth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.4.

Golden State loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 14.8 (27th in the league) while its opponents average 12.4.

Jerami Grant vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game -5.7 -0.1 Usage Percentage 26.3% 31.0% True Shooting Pct 58.6% 65.6% Total Rebound Pct 6.1% 7.4% Assist Pct 11.9% 22.6%

