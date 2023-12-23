Will Justin Schultz Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 23?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Justin Schultz going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Justin Schultz score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Schultz stats and insights
- Schultz has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Schultz's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Schultz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Away
|W 4-3
Kraken vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
