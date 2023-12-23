In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Kailer Yamamoto to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

In five of 34 games this season, Yamamoto has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

On the power play, Yamamoto has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Yamamoto averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:20 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 10:46 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:17 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:06 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 2-0

Kraken vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

