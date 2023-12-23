Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Seattle Kraken (11-14-9, -140 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (12-20, +120 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Kraken vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 18 of 31 games this season.

In the nine times this season the Kraken have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 4-5 in those games.

The Ducks have secured an upset victory in 10, or 37.0%, of the 27 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Seattle is 2-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Anaheim has a record of 9-15 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 7-3 3-6-1 6.1 2.4 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.4 2.1 4 14.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 6-4 4-4-2 6.3 2.4 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.4 3 7 21.2% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

