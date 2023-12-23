Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Ducks on December 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Oliver Bjorkstrand, Frank Vatrano and others are listed when the Seattle Kraken visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kraken vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Bjorkstrand is Seattle's leading contributor with 26 points. He has 10 goals and 16 assists this season.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Vince Dunn has picked up 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring four goals and adding 21 assists.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
Eeli Tolvanen Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Eeli Tolvanen's 21 points this season have come via nine goals and 12 assists.
Tolvanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Vatrano's 23 points are pivotal for Anaheim. He has 14 goals and nine assists in 32 games.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Mason McTavish has totaled 21 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and 11 assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
