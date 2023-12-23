Player prop bet odds for Oliver Bjorkstrand, Frank Vatrano and others are listed when the Seattle Kraken visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kraken vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Bjorkstrand is Seattle's leading contributor with 26 points. He has 10 goals and 16 assists this season.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 2 3 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Vince Dunn has picked up 25 points (0.7 per game), scoring four goals and adding 21 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Eeli Tolvanen's 21 points this season have come via nine goals and 12 assists.

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 18 1 0 1 4 vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 0 1 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 1 0 1 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Vatrano's 23 points are pivotal for Anaheim. He has 14 goals and nine assists in 32 games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Mason McTavish has totaled 21 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and 11 assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.