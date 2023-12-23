Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 23?
When the Vancouver Canucks square off against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nikita Zadorov score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- In one of 31 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- Zadorov has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 130 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Zadorov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|17:37
|Away
|W 4-3
Canucks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
