Should you bet on Nils Aman to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Aman stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Aman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Aman has zero points on the power play.

Aman averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 130 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Aman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:34 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 4-3 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:21 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:28 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:35 Home L 4-1 11/28/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-1

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

