Can we expect Nils Hoglander finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

  • In 10 of 32 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In three games against the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Hoglander has no points on the power play.
  • Hoglander's shooting percentage is 23.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are allowing 130 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:25 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:46 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:00 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:54 Home L 6-5
12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:38 Away W 4-3

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

