Can we expect Nils Hoglander finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hoglander stats and insights

In 10 of 32 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In three games against the Sharks this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hoglander has no points on the power play.

Hoglander's shooting percentage is 23.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 130 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:25 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 11:46 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:06 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:00 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:54 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:38 Away W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.